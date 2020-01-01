'Rashford is the most talented player I've ever played with' - Maguire praises Man Utd team-mate

Harry Maguire has said team-mate Marcus Rashford is the most talented player he has ever played alongside.

Maguire spent two seasons at and had spells at Hull and before his move to Old Trafford in summer 2019, and the centre-back has been a part of the squad since 2017 so he's had the opportunity to play with plenty of talented footballers.

But the club captain believes Rashford is the best of the bunch and has tipped the academy graduate to take the captain’s armband at some point.

“I’ve always spoke so highly of Marcus when I was with him at England. I can’t speak highly enough of him. I think he’s going to go on to have an exceptional career," Maguire told the Official Manchester United Podcast.

“I think as a club, you should have a captain and rely on him but you need to spread the onus of the leadership in the group. Marcus is there and he battles through every game, obviously he’s missing through a bad injury at the moment but he’s battling hard to get back and he’s very rarely missing games.

“He’s always wanting to make himself available. I think you can see around the place and on and off the field as well, he’s excellent with his charity work, which is great to see.

“On the pitch, like I said, he’s amazed me. He’s the most talented player I’ve ever played with and I’m sure he’s going to be a wonderful player for this club.”

Rashford has spent the past few months sidelined with a back injury. United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful he will have the England international back if the Premier League returns from its coronavirus suspension, along with another player who has missed much of the season through injury, Paul Pogba.

“[Pogba] has had a difficult season with injuries, he said that himself and of course Marcus as well,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports.

“For them two it gives them a chance to start on a par or even ahead of the other players. They have been focused mentally so it’s maybe easier for them to train harder now because they can see light at the end of the tunnel.”