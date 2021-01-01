Rashford hits out at Man Utd critics after Europa League final defeat to Villarreal

The striker believes the Red Devils aren't going downhill despite a trophy drought that has now been extended to four seasons

Marcus Rashford took aim at Manchester United's critics after their Europa League final defeat to Villarreal, insisting that those who say the club is going downhill are misguided.

United fell in penalties against Villarreal on Wednesday after the two sides drew over 120 minutes, with David de Gea's miss settling an extraordinary shootout that saw both teams convert their first 10 penalties.

With the defeat United's trophy drought extended to four seasons, having last won silverware in 2017 when they beat Ajax in the Europa League final.

What was said?

"People say a lot about Man Utd going downhill, blah, blah, blah, blah but for me, the club, desire, hunger, talent, ability, the squad, we have everything to compete at the highest level," Rashford told BT Sport.

"We just have to show it to the world and ourselves, show why we belong in the top places and why we need to win finals like this."

Rashford did, however, admit that his side cannot be satisfied with second-place finishes.

"Second doesn't count for nothing," the striker said. "Manchester City win the league, we finished second. Doesn't mean nothing. Villarreal won the Europa League, we finished second. For us it's nothing.

"I don't want to hear 'they were so close' because it means nothing. One winner, one loser. Today we lost. We have to find out why and make sure next time we don't lose."

What's next for Rashford?

Rashford has fought through a foot injury for several weeks, with his goalscoring drying up somewhat in the final two months of the season.

Article continues below

Next up for Rashford is the Euros, with England set to get their campaign underway on June 13 against Croatia.

Asked whether he'd be fit for the Euros, Rashford replied: "Forget about the foot for now. The disappointment of today, I don't feel the foot."

Further reading