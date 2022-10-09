'He won't stop' - Rashford back 'unbelievable' Ronaldo to start scoring again for Man Utd

Marcus Rashford has no doubts that Cristiano Ronaldo will soon find his scoring boots and will not stop after that.

Rashford backs Ronaldo to end drought

Convinced he won't stop scoring after that

Ronaldo has netted just one goal this season

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford has got his teammate Ronaldo's back at a time when the Portuguese star is finding it difficult to find the back of the net.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Ronaldo's poor form, he said: "Ronaldo is an unbelievable player - and he’s been an unbelievable player ever since I watched him as a youngster. It is a joy to play with him. We can keep building and when he starts scoring goals, he won’t stop.

"We just have to try and keep putting the ball in positions when he’s in front of the goal. After a game like that (City), it doesn’t matter who you play or where you play, it is just important to win. But we will have to be a lot better on the ball and show a much higher intensity at Everton."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, who is going through a rough patch, has managed to scored just one goal so far in the season and has found himself out of the United starting lineup in most of the matches. He also drew a blank for Portugal in the most recent international break.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The 37-year-old will be a part of Erik ten Hag's matchday squad against Everton on Sunday but is unlikely to start.