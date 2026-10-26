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FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images
Yosua Arya

Hansi Flick reveals why Barcelona star Raphinha requested El Clasico substitution during Real Madrid defeat

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Barcelona manager Hansi Flick has revealed that Raphinha asked to be substituted moments before Real Madrid scored their late Clasico winner. The Brazilian attacker, who had been struggling with a recent injury issue, completely ran out of energy during the closing stages of the match.

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Late heartbreak for Barcelona

Barcelona suffered a frustrating 2-1 defeat against Madrid in Liga on Sunday afternoon. The team conceded the decisive, match-winning goal in the 87th minute to lose the closely contested Clasico.

The heartbreaking late goal arrived just one minute after star forward Raphinha was substituted. The Brazilian attacker has been in phenomenal domestic form, registering an impressive 13 goals in nine Liga appearances this season. However, his completely unexpected departure from the pitch was not a deliberate tactical decision made by the manager.

Flick reveals tactical shift abandoned

Flick had entirely different tactical plans for the closing stages of the high-stakes match. The manager wanted to use the 29-year-old in a more withdrawn, central position to push for a late victory. That attacking plan was ultimately abandoned when the player clearly communicated his physical struggles directly to the coaching staff on the bench.

"We wanted to play in the last minutes with Raphinha as a number 10, but he asked us to take him off," Flick explained during his post-match press conference.

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International break takes its toll

Raphinha simply did not have the physical capacity to finish the incredibly demanding domestic fixture. He picked up an injury problem during the recent international break and consequently lacked the required energy levels. Flick confirmed to the gathered media that the attacker was completely exhausted by the time he approached the touchline and requested the change.

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"He couldn't play anymore," the Barcelona manager stated bluntly when discussing the Brazilian winger's physical condition in the final moments of the game.

Barca will monitor Raphinha's condition

The medical staff will need to carefully monitor his ongoing recovery following the initial injury sustained during the international break. Flick will be desperately hoping his star attacker can fully recover his energy reserves to maintain his incredible league goalscoring form in the coming weeks.

Starting his career as an intern at GOAL Indonesia in early 2021, Yosua was promoted to journalist that same year and has consistently written, focusing primarily on English and European football.

Covering the 2023 U-17 World Cup in Indonesia was one of his most memorable experiences. At the tournament, Yosua had the opportunity to meet and interview young talents who are now starting to shine at the elite level: Marc Guiu, Franco Mastantuono, and Claudio Echeverri.