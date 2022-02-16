Raphinha snubs Leeds contract talks to hear offers from Europe's top teams

Leeds star Raphinha is holding off talks over a new contract because he is waiting on offers from Europe's top teams, GOAL understands.

The Premier League side approached the winger on two occasions in January to discuss extending his stay.

But the 25-year-old did not respond to the Elland Road club and could opt to leave.

What has happened?

Leeds are hopeful of holding on to the Brazil international beyond his current contract, which expires in 2024.

Raphinha wants to explore his options, though, and is looking to hear what other clubs have to offer.

Where does Raphinha want to go?

Raphinha's preference is to stay in the Premier League, but he would rather join a team that can regularly compete for silverware.

The country's top teams are already eyeing his signing in the summer transfer window.

But Leeds are not ready to give up on their hopes of convincing him to sign a new deal as they believe offering him a significant pay rise will be enough to keep him happy.

How has Raphinha performed this season?

The former Rennes star has been Leeds top performer this season.

He has scored eight goals in the Premier League - twice as many as next top scorer Daniel James.

He also has two assists to his name from 21 games in the English top-flight.

