Raphinha reveals attending Ronaldinho's birthday party aged seven - and how he has fallen in love with Leeds

Leeds United star Raphinha has revealed that he attended Ronaldinho’s birthday party as a child - and that finally having the chance to play in front of a packed Elland Road was worth the wait.

The Brazil winger, who earned his first call-up to the national setup ahead of their Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifiers earlier this month, has opened up on his relationship with the Selecao legend.

The 24-year-old has also professed his gratitude to Leeds and their supporters for embracing him upon his arrival, stating that he will "do his best" to repay their faith.

What has been said?

"When I was seven, I went to Ronaldinho’s birthday party," Raphinha penned in The Players' Tribune. "How, you say? My dad was a musician in a samba band, and they were playing there.

"Ronaldinho was born in the community where I grew up, so my dad and my uncles knew him. I always wanted to be like Ronaldinho. The things he did ... I was transfixed.

"When he saw me, he took me in his arms and walked around with me. I’m pretty sure that was the best birthday party I ever went to that wasn’t my own.

"I have met Ronaldinho many times since then, and I feel blessed to consider him a friend. I get even more starstruck now than when I was a kid!!

"He even watches my games and says that he admires the way I play. I mean, how do you even respond to that?"

Raphinha thanks Leeds faithful

The winger has spoken of the sudden circumstances surrounding his arrival in West Yorkshire last year, when he was sold by Rennes just as he was poised to play Champions League football.

But following a superb first season with the Whites, where he built his name as a fan favourite, Raphinha admits that he has truly fallen in love with the club and the city.

"I’m so happy here," he added. Everyone has welcomed me with open arms: Marcelo [Bielsa, head coach], the owner, the players, the staff, the fans. A friend of mine sent me the song. I couldn’t understand all of it, but to get my own song really is a dream.

"All I could think about last season was to play in front of a packed Elland Road. To all you Leeds fans, I want to say that even then I felt your love and affection.

On playing in front of a home crowd against Everton earlier this month, Raphinha added: "It was worth the wait. That noise, man. It was just like I remembered it. It was everything I hoped it would be.

"I already can’t wait to play in front of you guys again. You’ll cheer us on. We’ll put on a show. And I’ll do my best to make you smile."

The bigger picture

Raphinha will be expected to feature for Leeds this weekend when they take on Burnley in the Premier League, having sat out their Carabao Cup win over Crewe Alexandra in midweek.

But a potential debut for Brazil remains under threat following the decision of the league to ban players from heading to red-listed countries during the international break.

Team-mates Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford however are expected to be on duty for England, with the latter having earned a maiden call-up this week to the Three Lions squad.

