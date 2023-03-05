Raphael Varane passes late fitness test! Man Utd defender shakes off injury concern to start in huge Liverpool clash

- Defender struggled with leg problem
- Passed late fitness test
- Cleared to start against Liverpool
WHAT HAPPENED? The centre-back had been struggling with a leg issue in the build up to the headline clash, but he was assessed before the trip to Anfield and declared fit to feature against United's rivals.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The France star's fitness means coach Erik ten Hag was able to call on his regular centre-back pairing, with Lisandro Martinez also available to feature. Varane has been a vital figure for United this season, playing 17 times in the Premier League.
WHAT NEXT? United hope to make it five wins in a row in all competitions when they meet Jurgen Klopp's team at Anfield on Sunday.
