Rafael Leao stunned the Roma fans with a surreal overhead kick to double AC Milan's lead over Jose Mourinho's men in a Serie A fixture on Friday.

Leao scored a stunner

Helped AC Milan bag a 2-1 win

Striker was elated after the goal

WHAT HAPPENED? The Portuguese forward lit up the match with an acrobatic attempt just minutes into the second half. David Calabria swung in a cross from the right which was a little behind Leao and his marker Zeki Celik. However, the forward bent his body and stretched every leg muscle to pull off a brilliant goal which saw the ball nestle into the far corner with the keeper, Rui Patricio, rooted to his spot.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Leao was elated after scoring the goal and admitted that he was trying to score this type of goal for a long time.

“It is a goal I’ve been trying to score for three years and I finally got it,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“However, the best thing was to get the win here, because it is always tough against Roma and these are three important points to stay top of the table.”

WHAT NEXT? Leao will have his confidence boosted before heading into the international break where he will have a job at his hand to fire Portugal to the three points against Slovakia and Luxembourg on September 9 & 12, respectively in the Euro 2024 qualifiers.