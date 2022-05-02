Rangnick: With Greenwood out of the squad, Man Utd lack strikers

Ralf Rangnick says Manchester United will need to sign at least two strikers this summer with the club still struggling for numbers with Mason Greenwood's exclusion from the team.

Greenwood has been out of the squad since January after the 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of rape, assault and threats to kill.

With Greenwood out of the team, Man Utd have relied mostly on 37-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo, with veteran Edinson Cavani and out-of-form Marcus Rashford struggling to provide the goals needed to ease the load on the Portuguese star's shoulders.

What was said?

"We need at least two to give team more quality," Rangnick said. "Modern strikers.

"Liverpool and Man City have five or six. Is Grealish a winger or striker? They are all strikers.

"We don’t have many. Mason Greenwood would have been but after West Ham he wasn't part of the squad."

Man Utd's forward situation

Ronaldo has remained ever-present for the club, solidifying his spot as the team's top scorer with 24 goals in all competitions.

Bruno Fernandes is second, having hit double-digits in the win over Brentford on Monday, with Greenwood still Man Utd's third-leading scorer this season despite being suspended for the second half of the season.

Rashford sits fourth this season with five goals, level with winger Jadon Sancho.

