Rangnick to combine roles with Austria & Man Utd as move into international management is confirmed

Ralf Rangnick has been appointed as the new manager of the Austria football team, but he will be combining that role with duties as a consultant at Manchester United once his time as interim boss of the Red Devils come to a close.

The German coach took the reins at Old Trafford in November 2021 following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and a brief stint in caretaker charge from Michael Carrick.

He was only ever intended to be a stop-gap, seeing things through to the end of the current campaign, and it has now been revealed that he will be splitting his time between England and Austria from the summer of 2022.

While Rangnick be staying on at Man Utd?

Rangnick has told United’s official website of the decision to take on two positions: “I will take over as national team manager of Austria at the end of the season but will continue my consultancy with Manchester United.

“I’m really looking forward to playing my part in helping United become a real force again.

“It is an honour for me to take on the role of [Austria] manager.

“The prospect of contesting the European Championships in Germany with a young team hungry for success fills me with great anticipation.”

