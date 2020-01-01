Rangers sign Hagi on permanent deal from Genk

The Romanian, who scored three goals during a loan spell at Ibrox, said he shunned interest from other clubs to sign a permanent deal

have confirmed the signing of Ianis Hagi on a permanent deal after taking up their option to buy the midfielder from following his six-month loan deal.

Hagi scored one goal in seven Premiership appearances for the Gers after joining the club in January and was described by manager Steven Gerrard as "a pleasure to coach".

The 21-year-old, who has been capped 10 times by Romania, also featured in three games during his loan spell at Ibrox, memorably scoring a brace in a 3-2 victory over Braga in February.

Hagi told the club's official website: "I am excited about re-joining the squad for pre-season and putting on the famous shirt once again.

"There was interest from other clubs, but my priority was always to return to Glasgow and play for Rangers.

"I really enjoyed my loan spell at Ibrox and look forward to playing in front of our fans very soon, but for now I hope all of the Rangers fans and your families are staying safe and well."

Gerrard added: “Ianis is recognised throughout Europe as a young, exciting player so to have him join Rangers on a permanent basis is great news."

Hagi, the son of Romania great Gheorghe Hagi, had only moved to Genk from Viitorul Constanta last year.

His next league appearance for Rangers will not come until the 2020-21 season, with 2019-20 having been declared over this month, with confirmed as champions.

“We are delighted that Ianis has chosen to continue his career at Rangers. I have had numerous conversations with Ianis and his representatives and he made it clear that continuing with Rangers was his absolute focus," said Rangers sporting director Ross Wilson.

“He is not only a huge talent but also a top young professional who is determined to be successful. We are sure our investment in him will be an effective one as we believe in his ability now whilst also being excited that at 21 years old there is significantly more development to come from him.

"When Ianis arrived in January we quickly developed a strong relationship with him and I know how much Steven and the coaches enjoy working with him every day."