Rangers should ‘chain up’ Bassey and make sure he doesn’t leave – Ferguson

The former Gers skipper feels the 22-year-old Super Eagle should stay in order to keep getting regular game time and build his career

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has called on the Scottish Premiership outfit to make sure they keep defender Calvin Bassey ahead of the new season.

The 22-year-old Nigeria international was in great form for the Gers in the last campaign where he helped them to win the Scottish Cup and also reach the Europa League final.

His performances attracted a host of European clubs, who are baying for his services and recent reports suggested Premier League side Aston Villa are preparing to table a bid.

However, 44-year-old Ferguson, who managed 151 appearances for the Gers and scored 24 goals, is against the decision to sell the Super Eagle, whom he said has everything “you want as a modern-day defender.”

“I’d chain him up. Anything just to make sure he doesn’t leave,” Ferguson told Go Radio Football Show as quoted by Punch: “Last year I was in awe of him, I’ve got to be honest with you. Some of the performances he puts in and he’s still got a bit to learn, he’s still got a bit to go.

“But he’s got everything you want as a modern-day defender. He can play a number of positions, he can play left-back, he can play left wing-back and he can play left of a three or left of a two.

“His engine is frightening and he’s just getting better and better and better.”

Ferguson, who also played for Blackburn Rovers, Blackpool, and Birmingham City, further discussed the reason why Bassey should not rush to play in the Premier League.

“If I was going to give him a bit of advice, he should stay and keep playing week-in and week-out because his chance will come if he wants to go down south to the Premier League, there’s no doubt about it,” Ferguson continued.

“But for his development, it’s important he stays at Rangers for another year and I’m sure Rangers will be trying to tie him down on a long-term contract to get the best money for next season or the season after.”

Last season, Bassey managed 29 top-flight appearances for Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side as the Gers finished second on the table with 89 points from 38 matches.