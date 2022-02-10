Rangers boss Van Bronckhorst: It has been a difficult time for Balogun with injuries

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has stated he is unsure of Leon Balogun's injury after the Nigeria defender hobbled out of their 2-0 win over Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

Balogun played only 15 minutes of Wednesday’s match before he was replaced by Borna Barisic as goals from James Tavernier and Alfredo Morelos sealed back-to-back wins for the Gers.

The 33-year-old recently recovered from a thigh muscle strain that kept him out of action for almost two months and he missed the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

Following his early substitution from the game, Van Bronckhorst disclosed Balogun will undergo medical examinations to determine the nature and extent of his injury.

“I don't know exactly what the injury is but he couldn't continue. We have to assess him tomorrow and see what he has,” the Dutch manager said, per Daily Record.

"For him, it's been a difficult time, through injury, and he just came back but hopefully for him it's not that serious, but we have to wait and see."

Balogun has played 14 league matches for Gers in this campaign and he has also made four appearances in the Uefa Europa League with a goal to his name.

Rangers are second in the Premiership table with 62 points after 26 matches, a point behind rivals Celtic who lead the standing.

They are scheduled to visit Annan Athletic for a Scottish Cup match on Saturday before facing Borussia Dortmund in the Europa League on February 17.