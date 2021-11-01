‘I’ll sleep with it!’ – Rangers’ Sakala on match ball as Zambia's Hichilema salutes hat-trick hero

Rangers forward Fashion Sakala vowed to “sleep with the match ball” after his hat-trick helped the Scottish champions to come from behind and beat Motherwell 6-1 in a top-flight fixture at Fir Park Stadium on Sunday.

After going behind in the 13th minute courtesy of a goal from Uganda defender Bevis Mugabi, the Gers turned on the screw with the Zambia international leading the way after grabbing three goals.

Rangers, led by Steven Gerrard, started their comeback in the 43rd minute when James Tavernier scored before Sakala made it 2-1 on the stroke of half-time.

The 24-year-old then scored his second of the day but third for Rangers in the 63rd minute, Glen Kamara grabbed the fourth in the 75th minute, Sakala then completed his hat-trick in the 86th minute before substitute Kemar Roofe drilled home the sixth in stoppage time.

The former Oostende forward has promised more is to come from him and revealed his plans with the match ball.

“First of all I'd like to thank God for my first career hat-trick,” Sakala told reporters after the game as quoted by Daily Record.

“I really appreciate the group of players I have here in the squad and the great staff that I have. They have been very supportive and they make things look very easy for me.

“That's the most important thing for me. I think I'm getting there. I just have to keep working extra hard and being with the group, I believe there's more to come.

“I have to keep believing, working extra hard, and staying positive and motivated every day.

“Something I have seen at this club is we all have the same mentality of winning, which is very good and I'm very happy about that.

“In the past three or four games we've come from behind, but it would be important for us to score first. We need to stop conceding first, which is something the gaffer already talked about.

“It [the match ball] is safe! I'm just waiting for the guys to sign it and I'll sleep with it today!”

Meanwhile, Zambia President Hakainde Hichilema has saluted Sakala, who was making his fourth start this season, for his stunning hat-trick for Rangers.

Hichilema, who incidentally is in Glasgow attending the international climate conference, tweeted: “Congratulations @fashionjr10 on your hat-trick for Glasgow Rangers today.

“What a special welcome to Scotland for us.”

Sakala will now hope to keep his starting role when Rangers take on Brondby in their Group A match of the Europa League at Brondby IF Stadium on Thursday.