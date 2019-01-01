Ramsey's running game will be a 'great addition' for Juventus - Szczesny

The Wales international will be joining the Bianconeri as a free agent this summer, much to the delight of a former Arsenal colleague already in Turin

Aaron Ramsey has been told he will be a “great addition” for , with former team-mate Wojciech Szczesny looking forward to welcoming the Welshman’s boundless energy to Turin.

The champions have a pre-contract agreement in place with the 28-year-old midfielder.

He will join their ranks over the summer once his current deal at Emirates Stadium comes to a close.

Arsenal have faced plenty of criticism for allowing a key man to walk away as a free agent, with Juve landing a proven performer without having to part with a transfer fee.

The Bianconeri are delighted to have found such value, with Szczesny – who has previously worked with Ramsey in north London – expecting a new boy to be a shrewd addition.

The Polish goalkeeper told Foot Truck of his past experiences of the international: “He never considered football as a tactical game.

“He is the guy who runs for the whole 90 minutes. He runs more than any player I’ve played with, 13 kilometres per game with no problem.

“In my opinion, he’ll be a great addition to Juventus.”

Many of Szczesny’s 181 appearances for Arsenal came alongside Ramsey.

He spent five seasons as a regular with the Gunners before heading to , initially on loan .

During that time he got to work with some iconic figures, including World Cup winner Thierry Henry.

Szczesny said of Arsenal’s all-time leading goalscorer: “The best player in Arsenal’s history. The best player in Premier League history.

“He was very demanding, especially on the youngsters. The guys always said they were afraid of him in training.

“When you failed a pass, he got pissed and let you know he’s not happy with you very vocally. Great guy.”

Szczesny left Arsenal for Roma in 2015, before completing a permanent move to Juve two years later.

He had to be patient at first, as he sat behind the iconic Gianluigi Buffon, but has since established himself as the Bianconeri’s first-choice goalkeeper and has passed the 50-appearance mark for the club.