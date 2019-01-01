Ramsey urged to avoid Bale mistake and join Ronaldo at Juventus

Former Wales boss John Toshack is supportive of the Arsenal midfielder making a move abroad, but has been told to immerse himself in a new culture

Aaron Ramsey has been urged to avoid making the same mistakes Gareth Bale did when joining Real Madrid, with John Toshack looking for a fellow Welshman to embrace life in Italy alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

A move to the Serie A champions is seemingly edging closer for the Arsenal midfielder, with Goal revealing that he has a lucrative offer on the table from the Bianconeri.

He is set to become a free agent this summer, as his contract at Emirates Stadium runs down, and various landing spots have been mooted since an extension offer from the Gunners was withdrawn and the exit door swung open.

Juve are expected to get their man and a fellow countryman believes a switch to Turin would be a wise move for the 28-year-old, if he immerses himself in a different culture away from British shores.

Former Wales and Real Madrid boss Toshack told Gazzetta dello Sport: “He has a unique opportunity to play with Cristiano Ronaldo, to grow, to improve, and that’s a lucky break for a lad who hasn’t had much luck.

“I remember watching TV when he really hurt himself playing against Stoke in 2010. I was stunned. It took him nine months to get back, but the experience helped forge his character.

“He grew up over time, but now he’s 28 years old and ready to explode.

“Juventus are doing really well when it comes to free agents and contracts running down, picking up top players for free like Emre Can and Sami Khedira.

“They’ve already got a great talent like Miralem Pjanic and World Cup winner Blaise Matuidi, so it’s an excellent midfield.”

Toshack added: “I would recommend to everyone, football players or not, to go abroad.

“I’ve made it a point of my management career to go out and get to know new cultures. I can assure you that for British players, it’s not easy to move abroad.

“It’s crucial that Aaron doesn’t make the same mistake that Bale did at Madrid.

“He needs to learn the local language straight away. That might also be why it’s best he join Juve in the summer and not in January.”

While backing Ramsey to make a move to Italy, Toshack concedes that a player he handed an international debut to in 2008 still has much to learn.

He said: “He was always a talent, but I don’t know if I’d call him a star yet. For the moment he is playing for a big club and very soon he’ll be at a huge club.

“That says a lot about his quality, even if I haven’t quite figured out what his best position is yet. That is an issue Juve will need to clarify straight away.

“I don’t know if Aaron is disciplined enough to play in front of the defence. I am also not sure he scores enough to play close to the strikers.

“He might do better in a three-man midfield, where he has the possibility to push forward, or perhaps in a three supporting the centre-forward.

“In modern football you do need to be versatile and he is a modern player.”