Ramsey responds to future questions as Juventus loanee targets cup double with Rangers

Juventus loanee Aaron Ramsey has responded to questions on his future as he targets a cup double with Rangers.

Ramsey moved to Ibrox on loan in the January transfer window after falling out of favour at Juventus, and has since appeared in 12 games in all competitions for Rangers, scoring two goals.

The 31-year-old's familiar injury struggles have continued in Scotland, and he is due back in Turin this summer to see out the final year of his contract.

What has Ramsey said about his future?

Ramsey has appeared in Rangers' last three Scottish Premiership matches, though, and is now targeting two major trophies with Giovanni van Bronckhorst's side.

The Gers will face Eintracht Frankfurt in the Europa League final on Wednesday, three days before a Scottish Cup final clash with Hearts, and Ramsey is not looking any further than that amid rumours he could remain in Glasgow on a permanent deal.

“That’s to be decided at the end of the season, there is no update on that yet," Ramsey told reporters when asked for news on his next move.

“I’m just looking forward to the final few weeks here and hopefully making it a very memorable experience for me.

“I’m sure there will be conversations to be had after the season is finished but right now I’m just focused on trying to win these two competitions with Rangers.”

Ramsey out to make up for Arsenal heartbreak in Europe

Ramsey missed Arsenal's 4-1 loss to Chelsea in the 2019 Europa League final due to injury, and has admitted that he has unfinished business in the competition.

The Welshman has called on the Rangers squad to rise to the occasion and bring home the trophy ahead of their midweek trip to Seville.

“There’s a lot of excitement around the club," he said. "We’ve put ourselves in an unbelievable position so we’ve produced some memorable results and performances throughout the campaign and now it’s one step further. We’re there so we have a chance to create history.

“It’s right up there. To play in a final of a European competition doesn’t come around very often.

“Unfortunately I missed the Arsenal one a few years back but hopefully I can make up for it in this one.

“We got to the final that year and lost to Chelsea but for me to miss it through injury was tough but hopefully I get that opportunity and can make up for it.

“There’s a lot of quality in this squad so for us to have done what we’ve done, I’m not surprised. Now it’s just about putting one big effort to try and come away with the trophy."

Ramsey added on how Rangers are driven on by their supporters: “I came here and I knew about the atmosphere but until you actually experience it, it doesn’t give it justice.

Article continues below

“They’ve been absolutely superb throughout my time here and the European nights are special with the stand shaking and bouncing is quite unique.

“Hopefully we can now get together and give it everything.”

Further reading