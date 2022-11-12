'Means nothing!' - Ramsdale claims Arsenal's title lead is irrelevant amid their best-ever Premier League points pace

Arsenal went five point clear at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale isn't ready to celebrate anything.

Arsenal beat Wolves 2-0

Man City lost to Brentford

But Ramsdale doesn't want to get carried away

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Wolves sent them five points clear at the top of the Premier League but goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale isn't letting his team-mates get carried away with their impressive form.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Every win is very big for us - away from home and at home," Ramsdale told Sky Sports. "This place is tough to come and they showed that for 45 minutes. Massive win going into break and a bit of a bumper [ahead of City] but that means nothing really. Things will change over the break and we have to come back how we finished it."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club have extended their lead at the top to five points after fellow title contenders, Manchester City, slipped up against Brentford. An impressive 2-0 away win at Wolves means they can go into the winter break with their heads held high. Not many predicted Arsenal would be where they are, but will they be able to maintain this form once the World Cup has finished?

Not even halfway there, but it sure does feel good!

DID YOU KNOW?: Arsenal have their best record after 14 games of a league season - 12 wins, one draw, one defeat. Their tally of 37 points is three more than this stage of their most recent title-winning campaign - the unbeaten season in 2003-04.

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL?: Both London and the Premier League are red as we head into the World Cup break. Arteta and his lads will be delighted that they're heading into the international period at the top of the league. If they remain injury free, they have to be considered genuine title contenders.