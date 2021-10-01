Ramovic: TS Galaxy appoint ex-Wolfsburg goalkeeper as new head coach

The German-Bosnian tactician takes over at the struggling club that parted ways with Owen Da Gama early in the week

Premier Soccer League side TS Galaxy have announced the appointment of the former VfL Wolfsburg goalkeeper Sead Ramovic as their new head coach.



Ramovic joins the Rockets on a three-year deal, replacing Owen Da Gama, who was sacked this week following a poor run as they are without a victory in five games.

European experience

"We are quite delighted to have secured the services of Mr Sead Ramovic as the Head Coach of TS Galaxy Football Club. I’ve known Sead during his playing days which made his move a seamless transaction," TS Galaxy president Tim Sukazi said in a press statement.



"As a young club, we stand to benefit from his experience in top European which includes playing in the German Bundesliga for eight years. He is on a Uefa Pro License programme which is the highest coaching qualification in the world.



"He certainly does bring some German precision which I hope will manifest itself in our organization set-up. I also do trust that our entire team and administrative staff will make it easy for him to settle so that he can hit the ground running."



Shaun Bartlett and Esau Mtsweni will be taking charge of the team until Ramovic receives his South Africa working permit.

Article continues below

Ramovic, 42, is, however, happy to take charge of the club despite its current position on the PSL table."I am very honoured to be afforded the opportunity to be the head coach of TS Galaxy FC which is an exciting young club with huge potential," Ramovic stated."I have fortunately known Mr Sukazi for many years, which made everything to be very easy. I am happy to work with coach Shaun, who is a great legend, and I have the greatest respect for him and the entire technical team of the club."This is a great challenge given the situation the club finds itself in, but I have no doubt that there is enough talent in the group of players that will see things change very soon.""Generally, I am the biggest admirer of South African football. I’ve watched many matches of TS Galaxy FC and I believe that this country is blessed with football talent which is why I could not resist the opportunity."Ramovic played for Stuttgarter Kickers, VfL Stuttgart, Borussia M'gladbach, and Kickers Offenbach in Germany before signing a four-year deal with Tromso Idrettslag of Norway.

He also featured for Lillestrom and Stromsgodset before he went ahead to play in Turkey, Serbia, Denmark, and Ukraine for Sivasspor, Novi Pazar, Vendsyssel, and Metulurh Zaporizhya, respectively.