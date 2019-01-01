Ramos rates Madrid target Neymar among world's top three

The defender was asked about the PSG star following his side's 1-1 draw with Real Valladolid in La Liga on Saturday

captain Sergio Ramos said Neymar is among the "top three in the world" amid the star's links to the giants.

Neymar wants to leave PSG two years on from his world-record transfer and talk of a return has been touted, as well as a blockbuster move to Madrid.

Both side are reportedly in talks with PSG over Neymar, and while Ramos rated the Brazilian among the best players in the world, he was quick to add that Los Blancos are ready to move forward with the players already in the side.

"Neymar is a top player, among the top three in the world," Ramos told reporters. "Talking about signings is a lack of respect for this great team.

"These things are always talked about at Real Madrid and even more so when the transfer window is open.

"Players must be cold with these things."

Madrid have been busy in the transfer market, signing Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo Goes, while seemingly keeping Gareth Bale and James Rodriguez.

"We're going to move forward with those that we have," Ramos said. "We all need to be connected.

"Reactivating players like [Gareth] Bale or James [Rodriguez] is another solution."

Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, however, is reportedly set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu as he seeks regular football.

Navas has been linked to champions PSG after being told he will be back-up to Thibaut Courtois.

"He's one of the best goalkeepers in the world," Ramos added.

"The debate about the goalkeeper's spot has always existed, but Real Madrid need two great goalkeepers and Courtois and Navas are two amazing goalkeepers.

"I would like [Navas] to stay because he's also a great player, team-mate and he's a friend."

Saturday’s 1-1 draw with saw Madrid suffer their first minor setback of the new season, with the club having taken a 3-1 win over to open the campaign.

Just one club, league leaders , remain perfect through two rounds of La Liga action.

Madrid return to the pitch on September 1 to face off with .