Speculation about a possible return of the Serbian as Black Stars coach has generated diverse reactions

News about the reported imminent appointment of Milovan Rajevac as new Ghana coach has generated mixed reactions among Black Stars fans

Eleven years after leaving the Black Stars, the Serbian coach is speculated to be leading the race to fill the vacancy created by the sacking of CK Akonnor on Monday.

Rajevac is fondly remembered for his first stint with Ghana, when he guided the side to the final of the 2009 African Nations Championship and the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations before leading the Stars to the quarter-final of the World Cup in South Africa.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to announce a new coach by Thursday ahead of next month's 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Zimbabwe.

A lot of comments have been shared about the speculated ‘Milo’ return on social media and Goal samples some of the best views below:

Ancelotti returned to Real Madrid, Allegri returned to Juventus, Milo is coming back to the Black Stars. Big Win🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭 — Twilight🇬🇭🏴‍☠️ (@the_marcoli_boy) September 15, 2021

After leaving Ghana,Milovan Rajevac has not had results close to anything spectacular.He is without a team since leaving his job as coach of Thailand in 2019. We need to be nourished with Milo but must check if 'the Milo' has not expired. — AlbertAbabio347 (@AlbertAbabio347) September 15, 2021

5 June 2010.



Milovan Rajevac - who swore he didn't speak English and hence needed an interpreter (to his right) - seen reading a preview special of the 2010 World Cup in the New African mag before we played Latvia.



It later emerged Milo spoke more than passable English. pic.twitter.com/BCoJ0y0bJl — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 15, 2021

Since its a day of nostalgia on the TL. And let me add Milo was not entirely truthful about not speaking or understanding English.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/ULZPwfqHz0 — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) September 15, 2021

Milo by this time ? — Rahman osman (@iamrahmanosman) September 15, 2021

You like Milo ? pic.twitter.com/1ERkjZl3JO — George Addo Jnr (@addojunr) September 15, 2021

When Milo wanted to prove to the FA youngsters are better, he arranged a friendly match during camping for the 2010 World Cup.



These boys swallowed the 'experienced players' 5 -1 or so.



He told the FA hierarchy. You see why? — Muftawu Nabila Abdulai (@Muftawu_Nabila) September 15, 2021

Milo has an unfinished business here, coming back possibly is good. Two finals and a quarter final at the World Cup inspires a lot of hope — Benedict Owusu (@KwesiBenedict) September 15, 2021

Today people be telling allo Milo stories rough — Michael Oti Adjei (@OtiAdjei) September 15, 2021

🚨



If indeed Lucien Favre applied for the Blackstars job,I don't see anyone better than him



We're craving for systems ;Lucien clearly has a system



Especially because of the development of the young crop of players who are yielding in the team



Milo's return is imminent however — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) September 15, 2021

Wait, ebi Milo wey he get interpreter? — EL-DAD (@ChristDeKing) September 15, 2021

Milo? Ei Ghana y3ni vision — Fancy Yogo 🐼 (@kwabee_) September 15, 2021

hmmmmmm Milo?????? — Dennis Elorm Kwesi Agbeti (@doc_celebrity) September 15, 2021