Raheem Sterling aiming to make Chelsea return against Borussia Dortmund in Champions League

Raheem Sterling hopes to be back in the Chelsea squad for the first leg of their Champions League tie against Borussia Dortmund.

  • Sterling sustained knee injury
  • Scan revealed issue is not serious
  • Could be back for Dortmund clash

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international received a positive update this week when a scan revealed that his knee injury is not a serious one, The Athletic reports. Sterling made his return from a previous injury when the Blues faced Fulham last week but has since sustained a knee problem.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea coach Graham Potter said Sterling was a doubt to feature in the Premier League clash against West Ham on Saturday but the following game at Dortmund in the last-16 of the European competition could see him back in action.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sterling has featured in 23 matches in all competitions for the Blues this season, scoring six times. He was ruled out of three Premier League matches with a hamstring injury before he came on as a substitute in the 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge against Fulham.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? The Blues will hope to pick up a much-needed three points on Saturday without Sterling when they visit West Ham this weekend.

