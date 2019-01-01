Rafinha extends Barca contract & joins Celta Vigo on loan

The midfielder has penned a one-year extension and will return to the Liga side where he enjoyed his first full top-flight campaign

Rafinha has signed a one-year extension with and completed a loan move to for the duration of the 2019-20 season.

The midfielder's contract had been set to expire at the end of this season, but he will now be tied to the Liga champions through the 2020-21 campaign.

A statement on the Blaugrana's website reads: "FC Barcelona and Rafinha have agreed on the renewal of the player’s contract through to the end of the 2020/21 season.

"Additionally, Barça and Celta Vigo have come to an agreement whereas Rafinha will play at Celta on loan for the 2019/20 season. Celta thus take on Rafinha’s salary plus potential add-ons of up to €1.5m.

"FC Barcelona would like to publicly express its gratitude to Rafinha for his commitment and dedication, and wishes him the best of luck and continued success."

The 26-year-old Rafinha returns to Celta, having played there on loan from Barcelona during the 2013-14 season.

The midfielder scored four goals and added five assists in 32 Liga games that season, as he helped Celta to a ninth place finish in his first season of top-flight action after coming through the Barca reserve side.

Rafinha returned to Barca the following season and though he initially worked his way into the squad, playing in 24 league games in the 2014-15 season, he would struggle to keep his place in successive campaigns.

He scored a career high six goals in 18 appearances for Barca in 2016-17, but an injury sidelined him at the end of the season and a loan to followed in the January 2018 window.

His spell at Inter was largely successful as he contributed two goals and three assists in his half-season, but injury felled him again upon his return to Camp Nou, as an ACL tear sidelined him for several months.

After playing in three Liga games for Barca this season, Rafinha will look to continue his recovery at Celta, hoping to aid a club that narrowly avoided relegation last season with a 17th place finish, four points above the drop zone.

Celta head into the international break having taken four points from their first three games, and reside in 11th place in the table.