Rafael Leao's lawyer insists attacker wants to stay at AC Milan and hits out at Italian press

Rafael Leao has no desire to leave AC Milan anytime soon, according to his lawyer Ted Dimvula.

WHAT HAPPENED? A day after AC Milan released an official statement calling out a "harmful" and "unfounded" story in the Italian media suggesting a breakdown in contract talks with Leao, the player's lawyer has emphasised that he will not leave in the summer despite Premier League links.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are many false and misleading informations about Rafael Leao, mainly in Italian press," his lawyer told Fabrizio Romano. "This has only one aim: too parasitize cordial and professional exchange that we have with AC Milan management regarding the extension of Rafael's contract.

"The player's priority has not changed: he wants to stay at AC Milan and continue to grow and progress in this institution and this city that he loves so much."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dimvula added that Leao had not requested a lower release clause in a potential new contract.

WHAT NEXT FOR AC MILAN? The Milan derby against Inter will take place on Sunday, with Leao a key figure in that match.