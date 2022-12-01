Croatia
Quiz! Can you name the Croatia starting XI from the 2018 World Cup final?
GOAL
7:18 AM GMT 01/12/2022
Croatia shocked the globe four and a half years ago, making it all the way to the World Cup final in Moscow where they were soundly defeated by France.
Ahead of their crucial, final group game against Belgium in one of today's early kick-offs, we want you to name the 11 players and two subs that graced the field at the Luzhniki Stadium that fateful night.
Massive respect to anyone who gets all 13.
