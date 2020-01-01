QUIZ: Can you name Manchester United's top goalscorers from the Premier League era?

Why don't you test your knowledge of the Old Trafford side in the absence of any live football

Football never stops, they said.

But then the Covid-19 virus came along and it quickly became apparent that no matter how important we think football is, there's bigger things in life.

Health comes first and that means live football has come to a stop for now.

That doesn't mean football can no longer be on your mind, though, so we have decided to give you a chance to test your knowledge of the beautiful game.

First up: 's Premier League top goalscorers! How many can you name?