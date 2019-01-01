Afcon
'Queens of Lyon' - Celebrities, politicians and fans praise for USWNT World Cup triumph

After the American's secured a fourth trophy in the final in Lyon, many public figures took to Twitter to laud their achievement

Celebrities, politicians and sports stars have taken to Twitter to celebrate the U.S. Women’s team’s historic World Cup victory.

The U.S. saw off a spirited Netherlands side 2-0 in Lyon to claim their second successive crown, and fourth overall.

The game was tied until the 62nd minute when Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty won by Alex Morgan after a VAR review.

American nerves were settled when Rose Lavelle scored a second after a wonderful solo run.

No team has ever scored more goals in a single Women’s World Cup than the 26 goals the U.S. amassed in this year’s tournament.

Some members of their team have attracted controversy for the manner of their celebrations earlier in the tournament but today Twitter was united in their praise for their unprecedented triumph.

