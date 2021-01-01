Quartey: The kitchen was too hot for Gama as Asante Kotoko win

The Crabs head coach shares his thoughts on the outcome of Wednesday's Ghana Premier League fixture with Kotoko

coach Ernest Thompson Quartey feels vindicated by Fabio Gama's substitution during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to in the Premier League.

A new Kotoko signing with a growing reputation among fans of his club, the Brazilian midfielder saw 68 minutes of action as his side secured all three points in the outstanding matchday seven fixture at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Thompson had played down the 28-year-old's quality before the game, describing the midfielder as "just a normal player".

More teams

"The kitchen was too hot for Gama and you saw it. That is why he was taken off. I said it before the game and I'm justified," Thompson said after Wednesday game, as reported by Footballmadeinghana.

“Before the game, I said that we were going to neutralize some of their players and you can see that Kwame Poku was a passenger in the game.

"We took our legs off the pedal and they took advantage of it to punish us. But in all, my boys did well. Everyone saw it.

“I am very proud of my boys. They performed well but we lost at the end. But I am happy with the performance.”

Gama joined Kotoko in a two-year deal in October, making his full debut in a 2-0 victory over Liberty Professionals earlier this month.

He last played for Swedish lower division side Jonkoping Sondra, the spell ending in March last year.

"I know Fabio Gama, he is just a normal midfielder like any other Ghanaian player,” Quartey told Hello FM before the game.

“I think we have better midfielders than Fabio Gama in Ghana. Let us stop hyping him because he is a Brazilian and hype out our own.

“There are better players in the league and we have players who are even playing better than Fabio Gama.

Article continues below

“I am not saying he is a bad player but we have players who are doing better than him."

Wednesday's game was decided by Christopher Nettey's second-half goal.

The result has lifted Kotoko to third on the league table while Dwarfs occupy 11th position.