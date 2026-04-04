Qualifying for the AFC Champions League is not a prerequisite... Al-Ittihad Jeddah to decide Consesao’s future

Media reports have revealed what is going on within the management of Al-Ittihad Jeddah regarding the future of the team’s Portuguese manager, Sérgio Conceição, who has been linked with a departure in the near future.

Conceição has faced fierce criticism recently, with persistent calls for his departure, particularly following the team’s exit from the semi-finals of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, after losing to Al-Khulood on penalties.

Media personality Hattan Al-Najjar said on the programme “Nadina”: “Conceição’s future has been decided within Al-Ittihad; the Portuguese manager will not continue beyond the end of the current season.”

Read also... Another Moroccan shock stuns Al-Ittihad... What’s the story?

Read also... Saudi journalist: Diaby does not respect Al-Ittihad... and must be sacked immediately

He added: “Conselho will not continue even if he wins the AFC Champions League, as the management has made its final decision on this matter.”

He continued: “The latest statement issued by the club’s management was merely to calm the situation, and Conceição will leave at the end of the current season.”

He concluded: “The manager has reached an impasse with the board, and his relationship with the players in the dressing room is poor.”

It is worth noting that Al-Ittihad secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Al-Hazm on Friday in the 27th round of the Roshen League.