Qatar Football Association place bid to host 2027 AFC Asian Cup

The Football Association (QFA) has successfully completed the bidding process to host the AFC 2027, covering all legal formalities required by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

The move is in line with 's aspirations to host the 2027 AFC Asian Cup as per the highest international standards, in addition to providing a football experience that not only meets the ambitions of the Asian audience but also fosters social change and rapprochement between societies. The decision also has come as part of the QFA's commitment to fulfilling all hosting requirements according to the approved schedule.

The Qatar Football Association, represented by His Excellency Mr Fahad bin Mohammed Kafood, the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Malaysia, had previously handed over the first part of the bidding file on the 26th August earlier this year. The submitted file fulfilled the necessities of hosting requirements in addition to highlighting Qatar’s rich history and legacy in organizing continental and international tournaments and sporting events.

The dossier presented by His Excellency also included the local federation’s vision for the country’s sports facilities and associated infrastructure that will be ready to host events of any scale such as the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar, the first mega-sporting event of its kind in the Middle East.

The 2022 World Cup hosts had excelled in the first sustainability report for the global tournament which was published last week. Now this submission made by the QFA is also a symbol of the state’s ambition to bring next-level sporting experiences to the Asian audience.