'Pure talent' - Xavi thrilled with Barcelona's equaliser against Frankfurt in Europa League

Xavi has said he is thrilled with Barcelona's equalising goal on Thursday that secured a 1-1 away draw with Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-final.

The move was classic Blaugrana football, with a team attack finishing at the feet of Ferran Torres who cooly found the back of the net.

Barcelona are now 14 games unbeaten in all competitions as they continue their resurgence under their Spaniish boss.

What has been said?

"The goal is a great goal, pure talent of the players," Xavi told reporters.

"It was a very difficult and physical opponent. We didn't know how to stop their transitions and we were thicker than normal and the pitch wasn't in the best conditions. We generated fewer chances than normal but we're satisfied with the result. Normally, the one who proposes generates more but today it was the other way around.

"This is Europe, everything is complicated. It will be complicated at the Camp Nou but we play in front of our fans."

Captain Sergio Busquets added: "They have played their weapons, but we have also arrived, we have had control. The pitch was not good and it was difficult for us to play. We had some difficulties but we were talking to try to find some superiority.

"The goal was a great play. We can't do anything but win now. Barcelona always has to being a candidate for everything, we're doing things well, there's a lot to improve but with the track record we have... but it won't be easy."

