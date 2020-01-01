Punjab FC fail to derail Mohun Bagan's juggernaut

Mohun bagan open up nine point lead at the top with 26 points from 11 matches...

managed to eke out a narrow 1-0 win over Punjab FC in an encounter at the Kalyani Municipality Stadium on Sunday evening. Papa Diawara (42') netted in the fourth consecutive match to seal all the three points for the green and maroon brigade.

Kibu Vicuna opted to stick to the winning combination and did not make any changes to the side that won 3-2 against Chennai City.

Whereas, Yan Law made three alterations to the line up from the previous match. Eze Kingsley was handed a start against his former team, Thoiba Singh slotted in the wings for Munmun Lugun and Danilo Azevedo relaced Teah Dennis in defence.

More teams

Mohun Bagan started on the front-foot with Joseba Beitia and Komron Tursunov orchestrating proceedings from midfield. The Tajikistani forward was the livewire in the right flank and his combination with Ashutosh Mehta was troubling Punjab's defense.

In the 20th minute, Beitia struck a curling free-kick which looked destined to ripple the net but for Nirmal Chhetri who averted the danger at the expense of a corner.

The Spaniard continued to be in the thick of things and as the match progressed his superior ball distribution skills came to the forefront. In the 26th minute, he released Mehta with a peach of a through ball which left Samuel Shadap scampering behind the right back. The former Mumbai FC player drilled in a low cross and if VP Suhair had reacted a fraction earlier, Bagan could have got their noses in front.

Minerva got a chance when Beitia uncharacteristically lost possession and Sergio Barbosa on his scooter darted past two Bagan defenders before Morante popped up in the right place to stop the cross. The former champions were relying on hopeful long balls rather than sticking to their usual style of playing with the ball on the ground, and this further complicated matters for them.

Bagan continued to pile up the pressure and came agonisingly close to break the deadlock in the 39th minute but Suhair's header was cleared off the goal line by Danilo Augusto.

The Mariners finally broke the deadlock in the 42nd minute when Diawara netted his fifth of the season. Dhanachandra Singh catapulted the ball inside the box from a long throw-in which was clumsily cleared by Anwar Ali and Diawara made the Warriors pay for the mistake.

Tempers started to flare in the second half when Dipanda and Morante got involved in a scuffle. The Spaniard alleged that Dipanda had stamped on his thigh but referee Santosh Kumar had nothing of it and cautioned both the players.

Just after the hour mark Bagan once again breached Punjab's defense when Morante scored from a Beitia free-kick but a contentious late flag from the assistant referee cancelled the strike. Beitia had a bad day at the office as he could have scored one for himself only if he did not fluff two chances from point-blank range.

Punjab started to show some urgency in the final quarter of the match but their efforts lacked enough venom to beat Roy under the sticks. They will return to action against on February 13 whereas Mohun Bagan will take the pitch a day later against NEROCA.









