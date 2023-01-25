Chelsea wanted to sell Christian Pulisic in the January transfer window following the arrival of Mykhailo Mudryk, but an injury made it impossible.

AC Milan linked with USA star

Chelsea wanted to offload him

Winger's injury ruined hope of a move

WHAT HAPPENED? The United States international has found regular playing time hard to come by at Stamford Bridge and the Blues opted to strengthen on the wings by landing Mudryk in an £89 million ($110m) deal from Shakhtar. Fabrizio Romano explained on the House of Champions podcast that the Premier League side would have sold Pulisic in this window, but the knee injury that will keep him out for around two months has put an end to their hopes of offloading him. However, it's said he could still leave in the summer.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: AC Milan have been linked with a move for Pulisic but the Serie A side are said to be prioritising the signing of Nicolo Zaniolo from Roma. However, the Rossoneri are having a hard time matching Roma's demands for the Italy international. Chelsea have also signed Joao Felix and Noni Madueke to operate in the wide areas, possibly pushing the USMNT star further down the pecking order.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Chelsea coach Graham Potter said there is "no chance" of Pulisic, who has started six of his 16 Premier League appearances this season, being sold by the club in January. "There was never even consideration anyway but he’s a couple of months out," he added.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? Potter's men are back in action again on February 3 when they take on Fulham in the Premier League.