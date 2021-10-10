Pulisic supporting New York Jets in 2021 NFL London Games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

The Chelsea star, a Pennsylvania native, has made the most of an opportunity to catch some live American Football action in north London

United States international Christian Pulisic has never made any secret of his support for the New York Jets, with the Chelsea forward taking an opportunity to catch them in live action during the 2021 NFL London Games.

The 23-year-old is a Pennsylvania native and revealed in the past that his colours are firmly nailed to New York masts when it comes to sporting institutions in his homeland, with the Rangers of NHL another of his favourite teams.

American Football was back in England on Sunday for the first time since 2019, with Pulisic welcoming the opportunity to make a short trip from west to north London and watch the Jets at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

What did Pulisic do?

As a VIP guest at the London Games, Pulisic was able to get pitchside before kick-off in the Jets’ meeting with the Atlanta Falcons.

“Out here in London supporting my Jets. Let’s go!” he said.

Pulisic had little to shout about early on as the Jets struggled to generate anything on offence and found themselves trailing 20-3 at half-time as a result.

Why is Pulisic not on international duty?

Pulisic would have been forced to miss the Jets-Falcons game had he been in peak physical condition.

As a talismanic presence for the USMNT team, the talented winger had been hoping to form part of World Cup qualification plans with his country during the latest break in domestic duties.

He has, however, been nursing an ankle injury since early September, with seven games sat out for Chelsea.

Positive progress has been made in his recovery from that problem, with Thomas Tuchel eager to have Pulisic back at his disposal when the Blues return to action at neighbours Brentford on October 16.

