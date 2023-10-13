'I'll do it!' - USMNT star Christian Pulisic recalls VAR chaos in Milan vs Genoa where he volunteered to play goalkeeper, until Olivier Giroud stepped in

In AC Milan's tumultuous 1-0 win over Genoa last weekend, Christian Pulisic claimed he offered to play as a keeper before Olivier Giroud took over.

Pulisic talks about Genoa game

Wanted to keep after Maignan red

Giroud dons gloves instead

WHAT HAPPENED? After a thrilling goal by Pulisic gave Milan the lead in the 87th minute, things only got wilder eight minutes into the second half's stoppage time when keeper Mike Maignan was dismissed. Milan was out of substitutes, thus a goalie from the outfield was required. Despite Pulisic's offer, Milan manager Stefano Pioli eventually chose the much taller Giroud.

WHAT THEY SAID: "It's always difficult waiting for VAR. It's crazy," he said when talking to reporters [via ESPN]. "You always think it's just going to go against you. Luckily this time it helped me out a little bit. It helps our team. It's tough waiting there, but what are you going to do?"

"A few guys ran over and they said, 'Who's going to go in goal?' And I said, 'I'll do it. I'm happy to do it if that's what it takes,'" he recalled.

"But then once Olivier obviously said he would do it and I think the goalkeeper coach agreed he was safer. He is a little bigger, but I think I would've been OK. But [Giroud] went in and did a great job, so I was very happy with that."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The gamble paid off as Milan hung on for a victory and went into the international break at the top of the Serie A table thanks to a spectacular display by the French striker.

WHAT NEXT? Pulisic will be in action when the USMNT take on Germany on Saturday, October 14 in a friendly at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in Connecticut.