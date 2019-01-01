'Pulisic has it all to become as good as Hazard' - Ex-Chelsea striker thrilled with U.S. star's Super Cup showing

The United States international impressed again during a showpiece event in Turkey and is being backed to fill a creative void for the Blues

Christian Pulisic has an air of Arjen Robben about him, says Tony Cascarino, with the American being tipped to fill the void created by Eden Hazard’s departure from .

The United States international playmaker has linked up with the Blues in a £58 million ($70m) deal.

Big things are expected of him, with the 20-year-old boasting more top level experience than most players of his age.

Added pressure has been placed on his shoulders following Hazard’s summer switch to Real Madrid, with Chelsea seeking a creative spark in the final third.

Pulisic’s early efforts bode well, with the youngster earning plenty of plaudits, and he is considered to boast the potential which will allow him to fill some big boots in west London.

Former Blues striker Cascarino told The Times after seeing the U.S. star tee up Olivier Giroud for the opening goal in a UEFA Super Cup defeat to : “Christian Pulisic looks like he will be a very dangerous player for Chelsea.

“Jurgen Klopp had been interested in the young forward and you could tell he was wary of his threat as he changed his defence to counter him, selecting Joe Gomez at right back instead of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

“Gomez is a better defender than his team-mate but it still wasn’t enough to stop the United States international at times.

“I don’t remember a young Eden Hazard being as quick and direct and there’s no reason Pulisic can’t develop into a player of Hazard’s standing.

“Pulisic reminds me of Arjen Robben, you cannot stop him one-on-one because you don’t know which way he’s going to go and his pace is devastating.

“He will be a massive asset for Frank Lampard this season.”

Chelsea need Pulisic to make the impact expected of him in 2019-20.

Article continues below

With the club operating under the constraints of a two-window transfer ban, new boss Frank Lampard has been unable to bolster his ranks.

He is still looking for a first competitive victory as Blues manager, with the current campaign having opened with a humbling 4-0 reversal away at and a penalty shootout setback against Liverpool in Istanbul.

Lampard and Pulisic will take in a first Premier League game at Stamford Bridge on Sunday when they play host to Leicester.