Puel wants Arsenal's Saliba to stay for Coupe de France final and confirms interest in PSG's Aouchiche

The defender's loan expires at the end of the month but Saint-Etienne want to keep him for the big game against Paris Saint-Germain

coach Claude Puel is hopeful William Saliba can remain with the club for the Coupe de final before he has to link up with .

The centre-back signed for the Gunners on a long-term contract last July but immediately returned to Saint-Etienne on a season-long loan.

Les Verts progressed to the Coupe de France final before the French football season was halted by the coronavirus pandemic.

While was decided on a points-per-game basis, with Saint-Etienne consigned to a lowly 17th-placed finish, they can still qualify for the by beating in the Coupe de France final.

That contest is provisionally scheduled to take place on July 24, but Saliba's loan is due to end on June 30.

Puel, however, is eager to keep him around for a few weeks longer.

“William is at the end of his contract at the end of the month,” he said in a media conference. “He takes great pleasure in training with his team. We will see what can be done to keep him a little longer with us.”

He added: “We ended last season with players who were coming to the end of the contract, with players who were suspended during the season and who could not serve their suspensions.

“I think it’s unfortunate that we did not take into consideration an exceptional case with a four-month gap. They will be deprived of the finals and we will be deprived of them.

“We also have players at the end of the contract, we will take stock. Loic Perrin is with us and may have this possibility of extending. We made an offer to Yohan Cabaye, we await the answer.”

Saint-Etienne have been linked with a move for Paris Saint-Germain youngster Adil Aouchiche, who looks set to leave the club when his contract comes to an end this summer.

The 17-year-old midfielder has been linked with a move to , with and said to be interested.

While Puel admitted he is interested in Aouchiche, he refused to say if his team are lining up an offer for him.

“I like to talk about concrete things, Aouchiche has a profile that interests me, and that's basically all I can say,” the coach added. “Many clubs are ready to welcome him, everything will depend on him.”