PSL Wrap: McCarthy's AmaZulu FC humbled, Stellenbosch FC close gap on Mamelodi Sundowns

AmaZulu FC were humbled by Sekhukhune United in an encounter that was played at Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.

Usuthu were oozing with confidence having qualified for the Caf Champions League group stage for the club's history over the weekend and coach Benni McCarthy was now looking to mastermind a win over Sekhukhune.

However, two second-half goals from Willard Katsande and Chibuike Ohizu inspired Sekhukhune to their third consecutive victory in the league as they brought McCarthy's side down to earth.

Babina Noko dominated the game and created the better chances with goalkeeper Veli Mothwa forced to produce fine saves to deny Pogiso Mahlangu and Seth Parusnath in the first-half.

However, the Bafana Bafana international was finally beaten after the restart and it was former Kaizer Chiefs star Katsande, who broke the deadlock in the 48th minute.

Tlotlo Leepile's corner-kick was flicked by Mahlangu at the near post and Katsande scored with a tap in from the blind spot to hand Sekhukhune a 1-0 lead and it was his first goal for the club.

Mothwa was beaten for the second time in the 51st minute when Ohizu scored from close range to make it 2-0 to Sekhukhune and it was his fifth league goal of the season.

Babina Noko were reduced to 10 players when Mahlangu was sent off after receiving his second yellow card of the game having kicked Mothwa.

The victory took Sekhukhune to fourth place on the league standings, while AmaZulu remained eighth on the log.

Meanwhile, Stellenbosch FC maintained their unbeaten start to the current PSL season when they secured a 1-0 win over Marumo Gallants at Danie Craven Stadium in the Western Cape.

Stellies were hoping to move up to second place on the standings after SuperSport United dropped points over the weekend, while Gallants were brimming with confidence having reached the Caf Confederation Cup play-off round last week Friday.

The only goal of the match was netted by the in-form Ashley Du Preez, who beat goalkeeper Washington Arubi with a cool finish to hand Stellenbosch a 1-0 lead three minutes before the half-hour mark.

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa pushed for the equalizing goal after the restart, but they couldn't beat Sage Stephens in the Stellies goal-posts on the day and the game ended in a 1-0 win in favour of Stellenbosch.

The victory took Stellies to second-place on table - three points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, while Gallants, who are still winless in the PSL, remained 15th on the table.