PSG vs Lens: Lineups and LIVE updates

Paris Saint-Germain lock horns against RC Lens in a top-of-the-table clash in Ligue 1.

A blockbuster Ligue 1 encounter awaits us as league leaders PSG take on second-placed Lens at the Parc des Princes tonight.

With just six points separating these two teams and eight games to go in the French top-flight, the fate of Ligue 1 rests on the outcome of this intriguing fixture.

Christophe Galtier's side allowed the title race to be blown wide open as back-to-back home defeats against Rennes and Lyon allowed the likes of Lens and Marseille to close the gap at the top of the table.

Indeed, Les Parisiens haven't been ruthless in the league since the turn of the year. In 14 games this year, they have collected just 25 points, winning eight, losing five, and drawing one game. That includes a 1-0 loss against tonight's opponents.

Lens, on the other hand, could make it five league wins in a row with a win tonight, which will see jump to within three points of PSG.

PSG vs Lens predicted lineups

PSG XI (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Danilo Pereira, Marquinhos, S. Ramos; Hakimi, Vitinha, Soler, F. Ruiz, N. Mendes; Messi, Mbappé

Lens XI (3-4-2-1): Samba; Medina, Danso, Gradit; Sotoca, Abdul Samed, S. Fofana, Frankowski; Thomasson, Fulgini; Opena

PSG vs Lens LIVE updates

PSG's upcoming fixtures

PSG's next two league fixtures are against Angers next Friday, April 21 and Lorient on April 30.