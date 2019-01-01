PSG star Neymar spent 'two days at home crying' after latest injury

The Brazilian discussed his latest setback, with the forward facing another seven weeks on the sidelines

star Neymar revealed he "spent two days at home crying" after suffering another metatarsal injury.

Neymar is recovering from a foot injury sustained in PSG's Coupe de clash against last month, with the world's most expensive footballer facing another seven weeks on the sidelines, with the club having said a miracle return for the second leg against Manchester United in early March was out of the question .

The former forward suffered a similar injury last February which forced him to miss the remainder of the 2017-18 season, but should be able to return for the club this time around.

PSG hold a comfortable 2-0 lead over in their round of 16 tie, with the second leg slated to take place in Paris, so the Brazilian's services may not be needed until a later date.

The club also hold a 12 point lead atop the table, and the 27-year-old has seemed upbeat during his recovery.

“It's getting better,” the attacker told YouTube show Fui Clear.

"We have already done several treatments, some procedures in order to improve it as quickly as possible and we are happy with the progress and with how things are going.

"I can't wait to do what I love to do the most in my life which is to play football. It's eight to 10 weeks [recovery period] - that's what we imagine, so I think 10 weeks at most. We have worked to accelerate the process."

He also posted a message on social media saying: "Because life is for warriors, nothing weakens me!"

But he has now spoken out on how hard his latest injury hit him when it first happened.

"This time I had a tough time getting over it," Brazilian TV channel Globo.

"I spent two days at home crying. It's more complicated.

Article continues below

"The first time I hurt myself I said, 'I'll have an operation, it has to be fixed as quickly as possible'. I wasn't sad."

Before the injury, Neymar scored 13 goals in as many Ligue 1 appearances, while he netted five in the Champions League and a further two in domestic cup competitions.