PSG sporting director Leonardo admits club may have made Ramos 'mistake'

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has admitted the club may have made a "mistake" by signing Sergio Ramos.

Ramos' trophy-laden 16-year career at Real Madrid came to an end when his final contract expired in June 2021.

PSG subsequently snapped the 35-year-old up on a free transfer, but he's struggled with injuries throughout his first season at Parc des Princes.

What's been said?

Ramos only played four games for Madrid in the six months before his departure due to a string of different fitness issues, but PSG still took the decision to hand him a two-year contract.

A serious calf problem has since limited the Spaniard's contribution to Mauricio Pochettino's side, leaving Leonardo and the rest of the board hugely disappointed.

The PSG chief hasn't completely given up on Ramos but does concede he made an error by initially targeting him, as he told L'Equipe: "We signed him and he was physically fine. But as of today, he has only played five games.

"Unfortunately, what we imagined of him at our club did not happen. It is difficult for him, for everyone.

"Not playing makes it difficult for him to be a leader. We will wait before drawing conclusions, the season is not over.

"But I am not afraid to take responsibility for mistakes when I make them.

"Nasser gives me total confidence. It gives me real autonomy and for that I thank the club."

Ramos' PSG record

Ramos has been restricted to just five appearances for PSG across all competitions to date, including only four in Ligue 1.

The World Cup winner scored his first goal for the club in a 4-0 win over Reims on January 3, but hasn't played since as he's suffered a reoccurrence of his calf problem.

Ramos missed PSG's latest training session ahead of a clash with Nice this weekend and is not expected to be fit in time for the second leg of their round of 16 Champions League tie with Real Madrid either.

