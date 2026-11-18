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Paris Saint-Germain have opened negotiations to extend the contract of their long-serving captain, Marquinhos. The Brazilian defender has been a cornerstone of the project in the French capital for over a decade and remains a vital part of the squad's leadership group.

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European champions move to secure captain

Paris Saint-Germain are determined to prolong the stay of club legend Marquinhos at the Parc des Princes. Having joined from AS Roma in 2013 during the early stages of the QSI era, the veteran defender has evolved into the definitive leader of the dressing room.

The Ligue 1 giants are eager to avoid any uncertainty regarding their captain's future, as first reported by RMC Sport. Marquinhos is nearing the end of his recovery after suffering a right thigh strain during the Champions League clash with Barcelona. The Brazilian defender is expected to rejoin the squad soon and could feature in PSG's match against Nice on Saturday.

Staving off external interest

In recent seasons, speculation has often surrounded Marquinhos, with persistent rumours suggesting a potential lucrative move to Qatar.

The club previously signed Illia Zabarnyi from AFC Bournemouth as a potential long-term successor to the captaincy role. Despite the pressure from the younger Ukrainian international, Marquinhos has maintained his starting spot and continues to be an integral part of the tactical setup under the current coaching staff.

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Negotiations currently ongoing

Talks between the club and the player's representatives are understood to be progressing well. PSG are keen to secure their captain's long-term future and have offered him a one-year contract extension, with discussions ongoing between both parties. The defender, who turns 33 next May, is currently under contract with the Parisian club until June 2028.

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Marquinhos has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Paris Saint-Germain, winning the Ligue 1 title 11 times and lifting the Champions League trophy twice. He has also claimed two UEFA Super Cup titles, among numerous other honours, underlining his importance to the club's success over the years.

Marquinhos' contribution this season

Marquinhos has made eight appearances for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions this season, scoring three goals in the process.

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Paris Saint-Germain currently sit top of the Ligue 1 table with 23 points, holding a two-point lead over second-placed Lille.