PSG star Neymar attends The Batman premiere in France alongside Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar attended the international premiere of The Batman in France alongside Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz on Monday night.

Pattinson stars as the caped crusader in the latest film reboot of the hugely popular DC Comics story, while Kravitz is playing the notorious femme fatale Selina Kyle - also known as Catwoman.

Neymar had the chance to meet the two actors after making the guestlist for the screening for the cast and crew, and shared a few photos of the exclusive event with his followers on social media.

Who else did Neymar meet?

Neymar also had the privilege of meeting The Batman director Matt Reeves, who is one of the most well-respected filmmakers in Hollywood with additional blockbuster hits such as Cloverfield and Dawn of the Planet of the Apes on his resume.

Reeves posted another photo of Neymar with Pattinson and Kravitz on his official Twitter account along with one of the Brazil international striker taking a ride in the Batmobile.

Neymar is reportedly a huge fan of the Batman franchise, as he had the superhero's bat symbol etched into his hair earlier this season and attended a party dressed in his famous costume while playing for Barcelona back in 2016.

