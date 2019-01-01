PSG new boy Sarabia hailed by Tuchel, but Herrera still settling in

The Spaniards both made their competitive debuts against Rennes in the Trophee des Champions, lifting their first PSG title thanks to a 2-1 win

Thomas Tuchel applauded the early impact of new signing Pablo Sarabia following 's Trophee des Champions win over , though he is staying patient with Ander Herrera.

Spanish midfielder Sarabia joined PSG from for a reported €18 million (£16.4m/$20m) last month and he impressed in his official debut on Saturday.

The 27-year-old set up Kylian Mbappe for PSG's equaliser in the 57th minute, as the champions eventually went on to win 2-1 thanks to Angel di Maria.

Sarabia's compatriot Herrera also featured following his free transfer from , but he was withdrawn for Di Maria just past the hour and Tuchel accepts the central midfielder still has work to do.

"We can see that their mentality is good," Tuchel told reporters after the match.

"Herrera has yet to adapt to us. We play differently to Manchester United, so he has to adapt to our style of play.



"Pablo is really impressive. He runs well, with and without a ball. His game without the ball is a great example. He plays with a lot of intensity and does not stop [working] defensively."

Centre-back Marquinhos once again featured in midfield against Rennes, a role he often played last term due to PSG's lack of defensive-minded options in that position.

But, following the signing of Idrissa Gueye from , Tuchel expects to see Marquinhos return to his centre-back role with more regularity.

"I hope so. That would mean that Idrissa is playing at the level we expect," Tuchel said. "He [Gueye] plays exactly at this No.6 position.

"But Marquinhos, it is important that he is on the pitch. He's only done three workouts and is already playing like that? It's extraordinary.

"I like him a lot in the midfield, because he thinks of the right way and his passing quality is top."

Having successfully defended their Trophee des Champions title, PSG now move on to the more long-term goal of doing the same in Ligue 1.

They start with a home fixture against on August 11, before facing Rennes again the following weekend.

However, with transfer speculation still dominating the headlines around the club, it remains to be seen whether star man Neymar will still be around to help them.