PSG plot surprise Martin Odegaard transfer swoop after Arsenal midfielder's outstanding 2022-23 campaign

French giants Paris Saint-Germain have been linked with a sensational swoop for Arsenal star Martin Odegaard this summer as they plan a squad revamp.

WHAT HAPPENED? Odegaard was handed the Arsenal captaincy at the start of the season and really stepped up to the plate for the Gunners. His 15 goals and eight assists in the Premier League were vital in Arsenal's title charge, and he is now attracting interest from across Europe.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Daily Mail have reported that PSG have made contact with Arsenal over a potential move for their captain this summer. The Gunners are reluctant to let Odegaard leave as he is central to Mikel Arteta's plans going forward, and would require a giant fee to consider letting the Norwegian move on this summer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: As the Gunners gear up for a return to Europe's elite competition, the board will reportedly back Arteta with over £180 million to get the squad up to scratch. This may increase, depending on player sales and although unlikely, selling Odegaard may add a huge chunk to the already sizeable budget at the Spaniard's disposal.

WHAT NEXT FOR ODEGAARD? The midfielder will most likely feature for Norway in the upcoming international break, after which he will enjoy some downtime ahead of the 2023/24 season.