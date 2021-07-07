PSG in Sergio Ramos blunder as quotes published before official signing announced

The Ligue 1 side posted an article on their website confirming the defender will wear the No.4 before they had announced the signing itself

Paris Saint-Germain appear to have accidentally confirmed the signing of Sergio Ramos after his departure from Real Madrid.

Ramos was seen at Parc des Princes on Wednesday and is expected to officially be announced as a new PSG player on Thursday.

But PSG appear to have jumped the gun by posting an article on their official website on Wednesday which confirmed Ramos would be wearing the No.4 in Paris. The article was quickly deleted.

What's been said?

"This number four, I appreciate it a lot out of superstition, because I had it from the start of my career, and then it accompanied me throughout my life, continued [with] me, brought good luck, and a lot of victories," Ramos said in the article.

"Now number four is part of me as a person and as a professional. For me, it's a privilege to be able to wear this number in such a great team, Paris Saint-Germain. So it will be very special to be able to wear my number here in Paris."

How will Ramos fit in at PSG?

Ramos will add a new dimension to PSG's line-up as head coach Mauricio Pochettino bids to deliver success on both domestic and European stages in 2021-22.

The Spain international's vast experience at the very highest level might help the French outfit go all the way in the Champions League for the first time, and he could slot straight into the heart of the defence.

Ramos will likely be competing for a regular spot at centre-half alongside Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe, but it is also possible that the former could be moved back into midfield to accommodate the ex-Real superstar.

Ramos' legacy at Real

Ramos spent 16 years on Real's books after joining the club from Sevilla in 2005, establishing himself as one of the top defenders in Europe while winning a whole host of trophies.

Article continues below

The World Cup winner lifted 22 major honours during his time at the Bernabeu, including five La Liga titles and four Champions League crowns.

Ramos also contributed 101 goals to Real's cause in 671 games across all competitions, but the club had no choice but to let him go after talks over a contract extension fell through.

Further reading