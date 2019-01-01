PSG condemn Evra after ex-Man Utd star's homophobic rant

The reigning French champions are considering action following comments made by the former Red Devils defender

have condemned Patrice Evra's expletive-ridden rant that contains homophobic language, which the left-back posted on social media following 's 3-1 victory over the outfit in .

PSG, leading 2-0 on aggregate after beating the Red Devils at Old Trafford, were beaten on home soil at Parc des Princes and exited Europe's premier club competition at the first knockout stage.

Following the result, former United defender Evra launched a scathing attack on the reigning Ligue 1 champions, blasting them for losing to his former side's 'D team'.

And PSG have released a statement responding with outrage to the comments, particularly the use of homophobic language.

"Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemns the homophobic insults proffered by Patrice Evra against the club, its representatives and former player [Jerome Rothen]," the statement said.

"The remarks were deeply shocking within the club, which was particularly committed to the values of respect and openness to others.

"The fight against homophobia is at the heart of PSG's action. The fight against homophobia and all discrimination is at the heart of the action and the values of Paris Saint-Germain, which has been engaged for many years alongside Rouge Direct (formerly Paris Foot Gay) to combat homophobia and against all forms of racism. The club wanted to inform Manchester United about their former player.

"PSG will support any initiative initiated by its associative partners, Rouge Direct, Sportitude-France, SOS Racisme".

The Rouge Direct association has already announced its intention to take legal action against Evra.

Evra filmed his rant in French, having watched the game live in Paris.

"Here it is Manchester. Stop supporting teams who will never win," Evra said.

"Even my cousin who is in the front [of the car] is p****d off. Paris, you are some f****ts, some f****ts, I'm telling you. We [United] put our D team [out] and we did you.

"Some kids played, they used to clean my boots. They don't even have sperm [yet]. Paris, you are some p***ies. [Manchester United], they are men."

His former team-mate Rothen spoke out against him after his celebrations at the full-time whistle, and Evra made a point of issuing a personal response.

"Next time I see you [Rothen], I'm going to slap you in the face," Evra said. "I will f***ing slap you in the face".