PSG chairman Al-Khelaifi on Man Utd win: 'It was a perfect game'

The Ligue 1 champions handed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer his first defeat as United manager on Tuesday

Paris Saint-Germain chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi hailed his side's 2-0 win over Manchester United on Tuesday, saying his team played a "perfect game."

Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe scored in the Champions League last-16 first leg, giving the Ligue 1 champions a great chance at progressing to the last eight.

With the win, PSG became the first team to defeat United by more than one goal at Old Trafford in European competition.

And the club's chairman was effusive in praising his team, who won the game despite missing Neymar, Edinson Cavani and Thomas Meunier.

"It as a magical evening. It was not easy with all the injuries," Al-Khelaifi told RMC after the game. "We have a great team, with great players. I'm really proud. It was a perfect game tonight.

"It was not easy to play here against Manchester United, one of the best teams in the world. They didn't lose in two months and have great players. I'm really proud, we showed personality.

"In the return leg, we will need all our fans, all French people. We're not just going to sit down. We will attack."

Marquinhos was one of PSG's standout players on Tuesday, helping control the centre of midfield.

The Brazilian, who has been a defender most of his career, admitted that he was pleased with the way he's adapted to his new position and credited PSG manager Thomas Tuchel for giving him belief.

"Coach gave me a huge confidence boost. He saw things in me I didn't see myself," Marquinhos told RMC.

"Today I'm not afraid to try things. I'm available for the team. It was important work that we did today.

Article continues below

"We know Man United's midfield. Especially Paul Pogba. I'm happy after what we did, after what I did."

Tuchel was pleased with the work of midfield pair Marquinhos and Marco Verratti, but also stressed that his side needed reinforcements in the transfer window after signing Leandro Paredes from Zenit St Petersburg last month.

"Both have been superb, amazing, but you can't play a season with only two midfielders. It's like that in a great club like Bayern or PSG," Tuchel told RMC. "We play on Sunday against Saint-Etienne and we have to win."