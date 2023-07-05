PSG decide to activate €6m Xavi Simons buy-back clause after Dutch starlet's stellar debut year at PSV

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly decided to activate their €6 million buy-back clause on Xavi Simons, after his stellar year at PSV.

Simons shone at PSV

Wanted back at PSG

Must decide future by end of July

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG will trigger their buy-back clause in Simons' PSV contract in a bid to bring the youngster back to Parc des Princes, as reported by Fabrizio Romano. Simons must now decide whether to head back to the Ligue 1 champions, and has until the end of the month to make a final decision on his future.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Simons had long been tipped as a future star when he left Barcelona and joined PSG in 2019 but struggled to make much of an impression at the Parc des Princes. The Dutchman then turned down the chance to sign a long-term contract at PSG and moved to PSV instead, playing a starring role for the club last season. Simons ended the campaign as the Eredivisie joint top goalscorer, as PSV finished second and also won the Johan Cruyff Shield and the Dutch Cup.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Simons must now make a decision on his future ahead of the new campaign and will not lack for offers after a stellar campaign. Indeed Arsenal have already been linked with a move for the 20-year-old. PSV can offer Champions League football but are under new management, with Peter Bosz having been appointed boss after Ruud van Nistelrooy's surprise departure. PSG are also set to install a new coach, with Luis Enrique set to replace Christophe Galtier at the helm.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

GOAL

WHAT NEXT? PSV are already back in pre-season training ahead of friendlies against FC Eindhoven and Nottingham Forest. PSG are due to head to Japan at the end of July for fixtures against Al-Nassr, Cerezo Osaka and Inter, and will hope Simons is on the plane.