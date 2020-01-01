Promes misses training as reports claim Ajax star arrested for stabbing family member

The Netherlands international winger would face up to four years in jail if found guilty

have stated that they are “gathering information” amid reports in the that claim Quincy Promes has been arrested for stabbing a member of his own family in July, with the club adding that the forward did not show up for training.

Reportedly suspected of assault resulting in serious physical injury, Promes would face a maximum of four years in prison if found guilty.

The police have released a statement that confirms the arrest of a 28-year-old man, although it is still unconfirmed as to whether it is the former and player.

“We only heard about the incident a month ago. An investigation was then started and this morning led to an arrest,” police spokesman Jelmer Geerds told Telegraaf.

Promes' lawyer, meanwhile, has denied the Ajax star's involvement.

"Promes was not on-site at the time of the incident. Promes is fully cooperating with the investigation," Promes's lawyer said in a written statement.

Promes is a 46-time capped Netherlands international who made his breakthrough at Twente, despite spending six years in the Ajax academy system.

In 2014, he made a surprise move to the Russian Premier League, where he turned out with distinction for Spartak Moscow. He hit double figures in goals during each of his four completed seasons in , despite never playing more than 30 league matches.

During the 2017-18 campaign he managed a total of 21 goals in all competitions and performed to a sufficiently high standard to catch the eye of Primera Division outfit Sevilla, who signed him for a reported fee of €20 million (£18m/$24m).

He would never discover his top level in and spent a frustrating campaign in Andalusia. He scored only three goals, his lowest career total, from 49 matches – more than he had ever amassed in a single campaign before.

In the summer of 2019, his career completed its full circle as he returned to the Netherlands with Ajax. He mustered a creditable 16 goals from 28 outings in all competitions.

The left winger has remained in good form for the club this term. He has returned five goals in 17 matches, although he was rather peripheral during the club’s ultimately failed campaign, featuring off the bench three times in the group phase as the Amsterdam outfit were consigned to the in 2021 as they finished third behind and .